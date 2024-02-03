West Ham fans bound to be disappointed with detail in Said Benrahma transfer

Although there were some last minute hitches to iron out, Said Benrahma’s move from West Ham to Lyon eventually went through after the deadline.

The Algerian will surely be delighted that his East London hell is at an end, after only playing 90 minutes once in the current Premier League season, per WhoScored.

He spent the campaign on the periphery, and the only real surprise was that it took until the latest possible moment before the 28-year-old saw his move completed.

His contract with the French giants apparently has an important detail inserted, and it’s one that’s likely to disappoint fans of the East London club.

According to L’Equipe, the loan doesn’t include a mandatory buy option.

What that means is that if the player is unable to find the form that’s deserted him for the first half of the 2023/24 campaign, he’ll likely end up back at the London Stadium in the summer.

Clearly, his value will have dropped further by then too, so it’s in Benrahma’s own interest to give his best.

Lyon will be paying a €5m loan fee to the Hammers, and if they wish to buy the player permanently, he will cost them another €10m.

That will be considered a bargain if he’s able to elevate the standard of his performances.