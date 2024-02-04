Video: Cole Palmer’s 10th of the season for Chelsea quickly cancelled out by Cunha

No sooner had Cole Palmer put Chelsea ahead at Stamford Bridge against Wolves than the Blues were pegged back.
Palmer slid home his 10th of the 2023/24 season for the West Londoners, but within five minutes a goal-bound shot from Matheus Cunha had taken a wicked deflection off Thiago Silva to wrong foot Petrovic and bring the Midlands-based side level.
Though the match isn’t necessarily a must-win for Mauricio Pochettino’s men, the Argentinian isn’t likely to be happy that his players allowed Wolves to get straight back into the game.
Pictures from beIN Sports, Viaplay, FuboTV and NBC Sports Soccer