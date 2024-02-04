Arsenal are keen on signing the Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi at the end of the season.

A report from the Mirror claims that the 25-year-old La Liga star is one of their top targets and they are hoping to sign him during the summer transfer window.

Arsenal need to bring in a quality replacement for Thomas Partey, who has been linked with an exit in recent months. The Ghana international will need to be replaced adequately and Zubimendi certainly has the quality to succeed in the Premier League.

The midfielder has a €60 million release clause in his contract according to a report from the Athletic. It is fair to assume that Arsenal will have to pay up if they want to secure his services. Real Sociedad will not want to sell him for cheap.

The Gunners will face competition from clubs like Barcelona and Bayern Munich. The report from Mirror claims that both clubs are keen on signing the player and they have already taken initial steps regarding a potential move.

The 25-year-old La Liga midfielder is an expert when it comes to holding onto the ball, recycling possession and controlling the tempo of the game. He could be the ideal partner for Declan Rice at the heart of Arsenal’s midfield.

Zubimendi has the technical attributes to do well at a big club, and he could improve the likes of Arsenal, Barcelona and Bayern Munich. All three clubs have the financial resources to pay the reported release clause and it will be interesting to see where the midfielder ends up.