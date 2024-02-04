BBC man claims Leeds made incredible January transfer decision

Leeds United’s decision to tie Archie Gray down to a new deal was a stroke of genius.

That is the view of BBC Sport’s pundit Jon Newsome, who believes Gray’s recent performances at right-back prove he is a versatile and very ‘intelligent’ young footballer.

Despite starting his career as a central midfielder, Daniel Farke has recently tried him at right-back after allowing Luke Ayling to leave the club.

And even though Connor Roberts was recently brought in to fill the void left by Ayling, the Burnley loanee may struggle to prise the starting spot away from 17-year-old Gray.

“Football intelligence. He’s a player,” Newsome said after Leeds’ 1-0 Championship win over Bristol City on Friday.

“Thankfully we have tied him to a new bumper contract and I think there will be a few more of them coming his way.”

Gray’s new deal runs until 2028 — a real coup for the Whites, who are looking to win immediate promotion back to the Premier League.

