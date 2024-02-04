Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has cast some doubt over his future as he admits he doesn’t know where he’ll be playing next season.

The veteran Brazilian centre-back continues to form an important part of Mauricio Pochettino’s first-team squad and one imagines he could still be a regular for the Blues even as he approaches his 40th birthday.

It may be, however, that Chelsea decide to continue with their focus on a more youthful squad and that might mean Silva is allowed to make way for younger talents like Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana, Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile.

Chelsea fans may have mixed feelings about this, though, as Silva is one of the most experienced players in this squad and could be an important leader to help this group of talented young players as they continue to develop and learn the game.

Pochettino would surely like to have a few more experienced old heads like Silva in his team, so it will be interesting to see what Chelsea decide in the coming months.

The player himself is seemingly no closer to deciding, as he says he still plans to take some time to think about it.

“I’m closer to the end of my career. I will continue to play football, but it is not yet decided where,” Silva told ESPN Brasil, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

“I have a few days to think and rethink what I’m going to do.”