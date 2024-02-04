Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo was reportedly seen ‘smashing’ his seat in frustration as he was subbed by Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino in what is turning into a very embarrassing home defeat against Wolves this afternoon.

At the time of writing, Chelsea are 4-2 down at home to Wolves, with Cole Palmer having initially given the home side the lead in the first half before their opponents turned it around to in 2-1 up at half time.

Things have continued to spiral for Chelsea since then, with Wolves scoring two more, and it seems Caicedo is one figure at the club who’s absolutely had enough of this badly struggling project, according to Fabrizio Romano’s Facebook post below…

Chelsea fans will surely be losing patience with Pochettino’s side, as well as with the ownership as Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have taken a huge gamble by doing things so differently to previous owner Roman Abramovich, who was such a success for so many years at Stamford Bridge.

How much longer can Pochettino survive? And is it really fair that the manager will inevitably be the one in the firing line here?