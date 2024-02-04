“Time to change” – Cryptic tweet from Chelsea star’s wife either hints at exit or loss of faith in Pochettino

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva may have scored a consolation goal for the Blues in their 4-2 home defeat to Wolves today, but his wife has taken to social media in what might arguably be the bigger story of the day.

Belle Silva has posted from her account on X (formerly Twitter) that it’s “time to change” – which surely either means she wants her husband to get out of Stamford Bridge, or that she thinks it’s time for manager Mauricio Pochettino to be sacked.

The Argentine took over in the summer and hasn’t done the best of jobs so far, so it may be that Silva’s wife is giving us some insight into how her partner and some of the other players at the club feel right now…

Chelsea fans will surely also be feeling frustrated with Pochettino right now, though he’s far from the only problem at the club, with things going downhill ever since Roman Abramovich had to sell the west London side.

Still, it could also be that CFC would do a lot better with this talented young squad if there was a better manager at the helm, with Pochettino also not doing too well in his previous job at Paris Saint-Germain, or towards the end of his time at Tottenham.