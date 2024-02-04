Exclusive: Possible hope for Chelsea in race for attacker transfer, according to expert

Chelsea have recently been linked with a potential transfer interest in RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, and Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the player’s situation ahead of the summer.

The talented 20-year-old looks like a huge prospect and it seems only a matter of time before one of Europe’s elite work on a deal to snap him up, with some recent transfer rumours also linking him with AC Milan.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that although Milan are one of a number of names interested in Sesko, there are also others, and no negotiations have started just yet.

This could be encouraging news for Chelsea, with Ben Jacobs recently telling CaughtOffside that the Blues could be a team to watch in the race for Sesko’s signature in the summer, with it being an open secret that the west London giants want a new striker to come in.

Benjamin Sesko to Chelsea or AC Milan?
“Benjamin Sesko – he could be on the move and some big clubs are following him. Sesko has been linked with AC Milan but there’s no negotiation yet and many clubs are interested,” Romano said today.

Meanwhile, Jacobs recently had this to say on Chelsea’s striker plans: “Napoli’s Victor Osimhen remains a top target for this summer. Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko is another to watch and has a €50m release clause active this summer.”

