Unai Emery could look to part ways with two first-team Aston Villa players in the summer.

That’s according to a recent report from Fichajes, who claim the Midlands club are looking to shake up their squad in preparation for next season and beyond.

Having spent less than £20 million in the recent January window, with former Middlesbrough attacker Morgan Rogers being Emery’s biggest signing, the Villians are in store for a busy summer transfer window.

And two players tipped to depart Villa Park later this year include full-back Lucas Digne and midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo.

Digne, 30, is one of the club’s highest earners, picking up around £120,000-per week, and with his age forcing a natural decline in his playing performances, there are suggestions the Frenchman could be offloaded at the end of the season.

As for Zaniolo, 24, although the Italian is only on loan from Galatasaray and has made 24 appearances for Villa this season, the midfielder’s contract does not include any performance-related buy-options, meaning unless the Premier League side decides to trigger the option outright, the 24-year-old will be forced to return to Turkey.