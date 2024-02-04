Frankfurt heap more embarrassment on Man United flop van de Beek

When Man United loaned Donny van de Beek to Eintracht Frankfurt, they would surely have done so with one eye on receiving a bid for his services from the German club at season’s end.

The Dutchman, who had been the fulcrum of Erik ten Hag’s Ajax side and helped take them to within a few seconds of the 2019 Champions League final, didn’t come anywhere close to replicating that excellence at Old Trafford.

In fact, the 26-year-old was so bad for the Red Devils, that before his loan deal he’d only managed 21 minutes across two games for the club, per WhoScored.

Things have only got marginally better for the Dutchman at the Bundesliga outfit, given that he hasn’t played a full 90 minutes in any games for his new side, and was left on the bench for the most recent German top-flight fixture.

He’s unlikely to be happy either with a recent decision that’ll stifle his playing time even further.

According to Metro, Eintracht have omitted van de Beek from their Europa Conference League squad.

They do have an option to buy him at the end of the season to buy him for £10m, but at this stage it’s looking highly likely that the midfielder will be on his way back to Man United in the summer – a situation that won’t suit anyone.