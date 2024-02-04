“I feel sorry for the fans” – Pochettino apologises after another embarrassing Chelsea defeat

Chelsea were humbled once again on Sunday, on this occasion losing 4-2 at home to a resurgent Wolverhampton Wanderers side.

It was the second time in four days that the Blues had conceded four goals, after they were well beaten at Anfield by Liverpool.

Aside from an FA Cup replay against Aston Villa, Chelsea have Premier League matches against Man City, Tottenham and Crystal Palace before they meet Liverpool again in the Carabao Cup final.

Things aren’t going to get any easier for a side that looks devoid of confidence, and Mauricio Pochettino’s apology in his post-match press conference conveyed an element of concern, perhaps for what’s to come as well as what’s gone before.

“I feel sorry for the fans,” he told gathered media including representatives from CaughtOffside.

“We feel the pressure and at the moment, we are not matching the history of the club, that is true.

“We need to accept this and be critical. We will not give up.”

With Todd Boehly having summarily dismissed Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter before seeing a woeful end to last season under Frank Lampard, one can assume that the American is only holding fire at this stage because the hope is that the Argentinian can turn things around.

It was always the case that Pochettino was going to need time to get his ideas across and have the team working in the way he desired in any case, however, he can hardly have foreseen just how badly the West Londoners would be doing by this stage of the season.