“It didn’t really look like our day” – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp laments flat performance

It wasn’t the best performance that Liverpool could’ve conjured up against Arsenal on Sunday, and an unusually subdued Jurgen Klopp admitted as much in his post-match press conference.

To put into perspective just how bad the Reds were during the match in North London, they were only on level terms in the first half thanks to an own goal.

They hadn’t registered a single shot on goal in the opening 45, and that’s almost unheard of for a Klopp team.

“Right from the start it didn’t really look like our day,” he admitted to gathered media including representatives from CaughtOffside.

“[…] Arsenal started better, that’s clear. We didn’t play enough football.”

Arsenal’s second goal, courtesy of Gabriel Martinelli, came as a result of an horrific mix-up between Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker.

Martinelli was chasing the ball down more in hope than in expectation, but neither Liverpool’s captain nor their custodian took control of the situation.

When the ball fell at the Arsenal striker’s feet with an open goal gaping, Martinelli had the simple task or rolling it into an empty net.

From that moment onwards, it was always going to be an uphill struggle for a flat Liverpool side, and Klopp will be hoping that his team can find their mojo again when they take to the field next weekend against Burnley.