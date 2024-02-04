Jack Wilshere applies for first senior management job

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has reportedly applied for his first role in senior management.

After being plagued with injuries and fitness issues, Wilshere, 32, called time on his playing career in July 2022. However, after showing a keen interest in the art of management, the 32-year-old was gifted the chance to manage Arsenal’s under-18s just four days after his retirement announcement.

And seemingly doing a decent job with the Londoners’ young guns, Wilshere, who has averaged nearly two points per game since taking charge, is now looking to make the step up to senior-level management.

According to the Daily Record, the ex-England international has applied for the vacant Aberdeen job.

The Dons, who finished third in the Scottish Premiership last season, parted ways with Barry Robson earlier this week after slipping to eighth in the table.

And Wilshere believes he is the right man to guide them back up the table. The former midfielder’s lack of experience at this level may hinder his chances of being appointed though — especially with former Celtic boss Neil Lennon and veteran Neil Warnock also linked with the role.

Nevertheless, with speculation the 32-year-old is looking to take the next step in his career beginning to mount, Arsenal will probably be preparing to bid farewell to their youth boss sooner rather than later.