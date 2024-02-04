Journalist shares PIF’s huge transfer plans for summer window

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United are struggling to comply with football’s strict financial regulations.

The northeast giants, despite being owned by incredibly wealthy Saudi-backed owners, are limited with what they can spend due to Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, as well as the Premier League’s own guidelines on Profit and Sustainability.

Consequently, forced into a statement which seemed to suggest the club were preparing to offload at least one big-name star, CEO Darren Eales recently warned fans the club may need to sell before they can buy.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United make marketing blunder with player of choice to sponsor alcohol partner
Man United team news: Varane benched for West Ham test
LFC legend praises unselfish act by Jurgen Klopp that will help Liverpool’s next manager

And although transfer journalist Dean Jones doesn’t believe the club’s owners PIF will sanction sales for three key players, several positions could be shaken up.

Speaking to GiveMeSport about what the summer transfer window could have in store for the Magpies, Jones said: “There are strong suggestions Newcastle will listen to offers for almost anyone in the squad outside of Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes and Sven Botman, with serious consideration now going into a new goalkeeper, new central midfielder, and another top striker.

“The figures may not be leaning in their favour to make a big splash but with outgoings to assist with the makeover, Newcastle could be one of the busiest teams in the summer window.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.