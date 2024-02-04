Newcastle United are struggling to comply with football’s strict financial regulations.

The northeast giants, despite being owned by incredibly wealthy Saudi-backed owners, are limited with what they can spend due to Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, as well as the Premier League’s own guidelines on Profit and Sustainability.

Consequently, forced into a statement which seemed to suggest the club were preparing to offload at least one big-name star, CEO Darren Eales recently warned fans the club may need to sell before they can buy.

And although transfer journalist Dean Jones doesn’t believe the club’s owners PIF will sanction sales for three key players, several positions could be shaken up.

Speaking to GiveMeSport about what the summer transfer window could have in store for the Magpies, Jones said: “There are strong suggestions Newcastle will listen to offers for almost anyone in the squad outside of Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes and Sven Botman, with serious consideration now going into a new goalkeeper, new central midfielder, and another top striker.

“The figures may not be leaning in their favour to make a big splash but with outgoings to assist with the makeover, Newcastle could be one of the busiest teams in the summer window.”