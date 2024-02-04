Journalist Ben Jacobs recently revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Almiron turned down the chance to sign with Al-Shabab in the final days of the winter transfer window.
Jacobs thinks Almiron will move on from Newcastle as soon as next transfer window opens in June.
“I think we will see a reasonable overhaul of that Newcastle team in the summer. Newcastle made it pretty clear that they didn’t have massive potential to spend in the transfer market.
“Between now and the summer, I think we will see a big push to define exactly who is going to be part of the squad going forward. I think they will have a big commercial push to bring in extra money and revenue.
“Players like Almiron will certainly move on. He won’t be at Newcastle next season even though he didn’t move during the winter window.”
The 29-year-old still has two and half year left on his contract at St. James Park.