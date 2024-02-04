Journalist Ben Jacobs recently revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Almiron turned down the chance to sign with Al-Shabab in the final days of the winter transfer window.

Jacobs thinks Almiron will move on from Newcastle as soon as next transfer window opens in June.

“I think we will see a reasonable overhaul of that Newcastle team in the summer. Newcastle made it pretty clear that they didn’t have massive potential to spend in the transfer market.