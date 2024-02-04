Jamie Shackleton may get a new contract offer from Leeds United, sources have told Football Insider.

His Elland Road contract is about to expire at the end of the current campaign, but the Whites are eager to extend their offer to him in order to keep him from leaving for free.

Although the 24-year-old hasn’t been able to lock down a regular starting position for the team it’s said that manager Daniel Farke has been impressed.

This season, he has made 13 appearances in all competitions, and in their 4-3 victory over Ipswich Town in August, he recorded one assist.