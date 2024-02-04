Liverpool dealt blow in their pursuit of attacker with 36-G/A this season

Paris Saint-Germain attacker Kylian Mbappé has been linked with a move away from the French club and he has chosen to join Real Madrid at the end of the season.

A report from Le Parisien claims that the 25-year-old French international has now made up his mind and he will move to Spain during the summer transfer window.

The player will be out of contract at the end of the season and Real Madrid will be able to snap him up on a free transfer. It would represent an exceptional bargain for the Spanish giants and Mbappé could take them to new heights.

The 25-year-old is and one of the best players in the world, and he has already proven himself at the highest level with club and country. Mbappé has already won the World Cup with France in 2018 and he was exceptional as Les Bleus finished as the runner-up in the 2022 World Cup.

He will look to win the major trophies at club level now. Despite winning several domestic trophies with PSG, he has not been able to win the UEFA Champions League title. The French international will hope that a move to Real Madrid can help him win the elusive trophy in the coming seasons.

Real Madrid Madrid have an exceptional record of winning the Champions League title and a player like Mbappé could help them compete at the highest level.

The 25-year-old has scored 29 goals and picked up seven assists across all competitions this season and he could be the ideal replacement for Karim Benzema who left the club at the start of the season.

Meanwhile, the attacker was a target for Premier League side Liverpool as well. The Reds have been keeping tabs on his development for years and they were hoping to secure his services in the summer. Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move away from Anfield and Mbappé would have been the ideal replacement.

Salah has been an exceptional player for Liverpool since joining the club in 2017. His contract expires in the summer of 2025 and he could be sold in the summer if he does not renew his deal. Liverpool will not want to lose him on a free transfer. They will need to replace him adequately and missing out on Mbappé will certainly come as a blow.