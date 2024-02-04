Worry for Liverpool as key player not spotted travelling to London for Arsenal game

Liverpool team news should become clearer later today as we get closer to kick-off for the game against Arsenal, but there’s some early suggestion that Dominik Szoboszlai may miss out on the trip to the Emirates Stadium.

The Hungary international has been a key player for Jurgen Klopp’s side since joining in the summer, but it seems they might have to cope without him today if this report from the Metro is anything to go by.

They state that Szoboszlai was not seen travelling with the Liverpool squad as they made the journey to London, so that could mean Klopp will have to revamp his midfield a bit today, which is not the kind of change he’d have ideally wanted to have to be making for such an important game.

LFC still have good options in the middle of the park as summer signings such as Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo have all performed pretty well since joining the club, while Curtis Jones is also having a really strong season.

Szoboszlai has immense quality on the ball, however, providing a real threat with the quality of his passing and knack for scoring from long range, so he’ll undoubtedly be missed if he can’t make today’s game.