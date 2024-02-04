Liverpool predicted line up vs Arsenal: Doubts over Darwin Nunez, but key man could return

Arsenal FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool take on Arsenal away from home in the Premier League later today in what looks set to be a hugely important game in the title race.

The Reds are one of the in-form teams in Europe at the moment and recently won 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium to knock Arsenal out of the FA Cup, though the Gunners’ form has improved since then.

It’s a hard game to call, but Liverpool really seem to be playing at a high level as they head into their final few months under legendary manager Jurgen Klopp, who recently made the surprise announcement that he’d be leaving Anfield at the end of the season.

Klopp will be desperate to get another league title under his belt at Liverpool after coming close on so many occasions but finishing as champions just once, and one imagines his team would be firm favourites with three points at Arsenal today.

Luis Diaz in action for Liverpool
More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal to compete with Chelsea for attacker with 11-G/A this season
Liverpool linked with surprise move for 21-year-old Spanish international
Arsenal predicted line up to take on Liverpool: Key midfielder injured but strong defence and attack expected

Still, LFC will have to make do without Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez, so it’s not going to be their strongest side, even if Trent Alexander-Arnold should return…

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Van Dijk, Konate; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones; Gakpo, Jota, Diaz.

More Stories Alexis Mac Allister Alisson Andrew Robertson Cody Gakpo Curtis Jones Darwin Nunez Dominik Szoboszlai Ibrahima Konate Jurgen Klopp Luis Diaz Trent Alexander-Arnold Virgil van Dijk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.