Liverpool very confident of agreeing on a new deal with 25-year-old star

Liverpool are now hoping to open contract talks with Trent Alexander-Arnold and secure his long-term future at the club.

A report from Football Insider claims that Liverpool are very confident of securing an agreement with the 25-year-old defender and new discussions have been scheduled to take place with the player and his representatives in the coming months.

Alexander-Arnold has established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League, and he is undoubtedly an indispensable asset for the Premier League club.

Liverpool need to hold onto players of his quality if they want to compete at the highest level and win major trophies in the coming seasons. The defender has a contract with Liverpool until the summer of 2025 and senior figures within the club are looking to secure the future of the key players.

The defender is expected to become one of the club’s top orders once the new deal is finalised. He is likely to earn is in excess of £200,000 a week. The 25-year-old certainly deserves a major pay rise based on his performances in recent seasons.

Alexander-Arnold is expected to be one of the leaders in the Liverpool dressing room going forward, and he could easily captain his boyhood club in the coming seasons.

Liverpool must make it their top priority to tie him down to a new long-term deal at the end of the season. Given the success he has enjoyed with the Premier League club in recent seasons, it is fair to assume that the player will be open to the possibility of signing a new deal as well.