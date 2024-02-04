Manchester City have been linked with a move for the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tyrese Hall.

The 18-year-old is highly rated at the North London club and he has been a member of their under-21 squad. Hall has a big future ahead of him and he could develop into a key player for Tottenham in the coming seasons.

It will be interesting to see if they can hold onto him for the long term, especially after interest from the Premier League champions.

A report from football transfers claims that Manchester City are monitoring his progress and Pep Guardiola recently sent scouts to watch the player in action.

Manchester City scouts will have been impressed with what they have seen and the midfielder picked up to assist during the under-21 clash against Aston Villa when they were in attendance.

The 18-year-old is a prodigious talent and a move to Manchester City could help him develop further. The Premier League champions have built an exceptional youth system and they have groomed exceptional talents like Phil Foden and and Rico Lewis in recent seasons.

In addition to that, working under a world class manager like Guardiola could help the midfielder improve further and fulfil his tremendous potential.

Tottenham will not want to lose him any time soon and it remains to be seen whether they can convince the player to stay. Manchester City are yet to make their move for the 18 year-old and it will be interesting to see if they come forward with an official proposal in the coming months.