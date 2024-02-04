Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has provided a worrying update on the Lisandro Martinez injury after he had to go off in today’s win over West Ham.

The Red Devils enjoyed a comfortable win over the Hammers at Old Trafford, but it was marred by the knock to Martinez, who seemed in a lot of pain and discomfort as he left the pitch.

The Argentine defender has shone since moving to Man Utd but this season he’s barely been able to play due to continued fitness issues, and it seems Ten Hag is now expecting him to face a spell on the sidelines again, as per Fabrizio Romano in the post on X below…

??? Ten Hag on Lisandro injury. “It seems bad… now we can only pray”. “We wait for the tests but we are really sad. It looks like he has to sit some games out injured again”. pic.twitter.com/0c3IY8k76g — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 4, 2024

Martinez will surely be missed if he’s out for another extended period, so fans will hope Ten Hag is being overly pessimistic with his reaction here.

MUFC will have enjoyed their result today but this news has certainly put a downer on things.