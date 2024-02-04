Man United team news: Varane benched for West Ham test

Man United manager, Erik ten Hag, has decided to leave Raphael Varane on the bench for the visit of David Moyes’ West Ham side, a move that will surely push the Frenchman nearer the Old Trafford exit door this summer.

The Hammers haven’t got the best recent record at the Theatre of Dreams, with 11 v 11 detailing that the last time the East Londoners won in the Premier League there was way back in 2007.

Only on one other occasion, in the League Cup, since then have West Ham emerged victorious in the red half of Manchester.

David Moyes’ record against the top six teams also isn’t anything to write home about, so the weight of history is very much on the visitors shoulders.

West Ham-linked Harry Maguire comes in for Varane in the only change from United’s XI that played against Wolves in midweek.

Andre Onana keeps his place between the posts, with Lisandro Martinez partnering Maguire in central defence.

Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw make up the back four, and they’ll be protected by Casemiro, whose presence will allow Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes to get forward and help a mobile front three of Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho.