Micky van de Ven says which Spurs player is faster than him

Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven believes one of his teammates is faster across the ground than he is.

The Dutch centre-back, who joined Spurs from Wolfsburg in the summer, has quickly become one of Ange Postecoglou’s most important players.

Consistently performing at a very high level, the 22-year-old’s stats against Everton in the Premier League on Saturday proved just how much potential he has.

And although the game at Goodison Park ended in an exciting 2-2 draw, one of the moments of the match came from Van de Ven. After seeing Jack Harrison break free and head for a one-on-one against Guglielmo Vicario, Spurs’ number 37 unleashed a devasting recovery run before making a last-ditch tackle.

Micky Van de Ven. Absolutely incredible. pic.twitter.com/bI8mRsJK0W — Tottenham Tiers (@TottenhamTiers) February 3, 2024

However, despite regularly stunning fans with his blistering pace, the former Volendam defender isn’t sure he is the quickest player at Spurs.

Speaking on the Premier League’s Uncut show on YouTube recently, when quizzed on whether or not he is the fastest player at the club, Van de Ven replied and named full-back Destiny Udogie as the man with the most pace.

Perhaps the big Dutchman was just being modest, but there is no doubt that with him and Udogie in defence, as well as the likes of Son Heung-min and Brennan Johnson in attack, Spurs are building a rapid team and one that appears capable of tearing any team apart on their day.