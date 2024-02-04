Frank McAvennie urges Newcastle to put Alexander Isak on treatment table instead of giving him injection to kill the pain in his groin.

Pundit thinks Isak has to undergo surgery or he risks suffering a career-altering injury.

“He’s not been at the club for long, but he’s out so often,” he told Football Insider.

“Knowing football clubs, they’ll probably give him injections to keep him fit for the next few months and then give him an operation in the summer.

“If his injuries are going to keep causing him problems, go and get it done now.

“If he’s back in eight weeks for the final run-in, then that’s what I’d do.

“Go and get it done.

“It could hurt him in the long run. Do it for the boy’s sake too because it will do him more damage in the long-term.

“You don’t want to be getting injuries like this so young and not get them sorted.

“He will suffer for the rest of his life.”