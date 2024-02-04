Manchester United defeated West Ham 3-0 on Sunday, and Roy Keane insisted that Kalvin Phillips was “sluggish.” in his second appearance for the Hammers.

David Moyes signed Phillips to a one-year loan at West Ham after he spent eighteen months at Manchester City.

Keane criticized Phillips performance while commentating the game at Old Trafford.

‘And then listen Phillips, I don’t know what he’s trying.’ – he said on Sky Sports.

‘The way I look at it, he’s sluggish. But you’ve got to get punished and I think McTominay does really well here because it’s just a nice weighted pass, three nil.

‘I just think he comes at the wrong angle. We can make excuses for him but he’s come at the wrong angle trying to shield people. Credit to McTominay, nice and aggressive. Game over.’