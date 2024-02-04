Roy Keane takes aim at West Ham man after another dismal showing

On Sunday afternoon, Man United were worthy winners in their match against West Ham, and Roy Keane took no prisoners when criticising one particular Hammers ace.

Given David Moyes’ record against the top six Premier League sides away from the London Stadium, getting the three points to take back to East London was always going to be a tall order.

As it turned out, for the first 45 West Ham were probably the better team but didn’t come close to converting any chances that came their way.

They were made to pay by Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho, who showed the Hammers strikers exactly how it should be done.

Garnacho’s second goal, which was United’s third, came about because of a second mistake in two games from West Ham’s loan signing, Kalvin Phillips.

Although he was put under pressure with a pass from Ben Johnson, the midfielder was knocked off the ball far too easily by Scott McTominay, and once the ball was worked out wide to Garnacho, there was only going to be one ending to that particular passage of play.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the match, Roy Keane couldn’t resist launching into Phillips.

“And then listen Phillips, I don’t know what he’s trying,” he said (h/t Daily Mail).

“The way I look at it, he’s sluggish. But you’ve got to get punished and I think McTominay does really well here because it’s just a nice weighted pass, three nil.

“I just think he (Phillips) comes at the wrong angle. We can make excuses for him but he’s come at the wrong angle trying to shield people. Credit to McTominay, nice and aggressive. Game over.”