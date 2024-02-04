Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood has now slammed Richarlison for not celebrating his goals against Everton.

The 26-year-old striker scored two outstanding goals for Tottenham at Goodison Park but he chose not to celebrate them out of respect for the Everton fans.

Sherwood claimed that the Brazilian seemed devastated to have scored against his former employers and he should have at least had a smile on his face.

“If he didn’t celebrate the first one, surely he has to put a smile on his face for his second goal,” Sherwood told Premier League Productions (03/02/24 at 1:30 pm). . “If you feel that bad about it, then stop scoring goals. Look at him, he’s devastated. You can’t be devastated.”

The comments from the former Spurs manager are frankly bizarre. Several players have chosen not to celebrate against their former clubs over the years out of respect and Richarlison is hardly in the fault here.

His decision not to celebrate against Everton is hardly going to bother Tottenham fans who will be delighted with his return to form. The Brazilian has hit a purple patch and he is on a goal-scoring run right now.

Tottenham will be hoping that he can continue in his rich vein of form and guide them to Champions League qualification.