Tottenham preparing the groundwork for arrival of €70m-rated Barcelona man

The way in which Tottenham play under Ange Postecoglou would be right at home in Barcelona this season.

A free-flowing, consistent attacking model has ensured that the Australian has been taken straight to the hearts of the White Hart Lane faithful.

Barcelona have struggled to replicate that type of football under Xavi and, as a result, the coach has already effectively tended his resignation.

He will leave the club where he was a legendary midfielder in the summer, and one player that could follow him out of the exit door is exciting Brazilian winger, Raphinha.

Fichajes sources note that the North Londoners have already instigated transfer discussions with the player’s entourage, and with the Catalan outfit still not out of the woods financially, a deal for the €70m-rated wide man could appeal.

Raphinha has only lived up to expectations every so often at Barcelona, and certainly hasn’t justified the significant spend.

Perhaps the weight of expectation is what’s hampered his development because he’s not been half the player he was when terrorising opposition defences for Leeds United.

Talks may only be at an early stage, and a deal may not be close to completing until Barcelona decide upon their new coach, however, the fact that Spurs have registered an early interest may well go in their favour when it comes to official negotiations.

