Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided some insight into Jesse Lingard’s situation, revealing that he turned down a number of options to join a European club for a surprise transfer to South Korea.

The former Manchester United and West Ham man most recently played for Nottingham Forest, but has been unattached for some time now and it’s been unclear where he could end up next.

Romano says Lingard also spent some time training with Saudi Pro League club Al Ettifaq, but it now seems he’s been keen to try something different as he nears a move to FC Seoul on a two-year contract.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest column in the Daily Briefing, Romano said: “Jesse Lingard – He had many opportunities also in Europe, but he wants to try something different – also he was training with Al Ettifaq months ago.

“He will travel to South Korea and then decide on this step, the proposal from FC Seoul is on the table and it’s valid for two years.”

Lingard could surely have been a tempting option for several clubs, even if he’s not the player he once was during his best moments at Man Utd or during that successful loan spell at West Ham.