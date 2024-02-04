Video: Ait-Nouri gives Wolves shock half-time lead at Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea nightmare continues, with the Blues going behind on the stroke of half-time to a deflected Rayan Ait-Nouri shot.

The West Londoners had taken the lead in the match thanks to Cole Palmer’s 10th of the season.

However, they were soon pegged back when Matheus Cunha’s goal-bound effort took a wicked deflection off Thiago Silva.

Lightning, incredibly, struck twice as Ait-Nouri’s tame shot hit the covering defender, completely wrong-footing Petrovic in the Chelsea goal.

Another deflection, another goal! Wolves lead Chelsea through Rayan Ait-Nouri! #CHEWOL pic.twitter.com/pj4BQ7rkBi — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 4, 2024

Pictures from Viaplay, NBC Sports Soccer and fuboTV