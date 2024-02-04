(Video) Alejandro Garnacho doubles Man United’s lead vs. West Ham

Manchester United have doubled their advantage against West Ham during Sunday afternoon’s Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

Coming into the game, United would have been seen as narrow favourites, and although the Hammers have had their moments, it has been the home team who have taken their chances.

Forward Rasmus Hojlund, who turned 21 today, opened the game’s scoring in the first half with a clinical strike. Alejandro Garnacho has now made it 2-0 with a deflected shot beating half-time substitute Lukasz Fabianski.

