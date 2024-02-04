(Video) Alejandro Garnacho scores brace against West Ham

Manchester United have competently seen off David Moyes’ West Ham.

The Red Devils, who are hosting the Hammers at Old Trafford in the Premier League, are looking to re-enter the race for the top four after remaining unbeaten in their last two league games.

Rasmus Hojlund, who turned 21 today, opened the game’s scoring in the first half with Alejandro Garnacho doubling his side’s advantage shortly after the half-time break.

And following a late strike, which certainly seals the result, the Argentine is United’s hero again.

Pictures from Canal+.