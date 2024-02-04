Video: Alisson nutmegged as Trossard makes it three for Arsenal

Liverpool goalkeeper, Alisson Becker, had already played his part in handing Arsenal the lead in Sunday afternoon’s match, and the Brazilian won’t want to watch Leandro Trossard’s goal back either.

The Arsenal man was given the freedom of the Emirates Stadium as he bore down on the Liverpool goal, but the keeper had got his angles right.

The only place where Trossard could’ve found the net was through Alisson’s legs, and his accuracy ensured that’s exactly what happened.

The goal sparked incredible scenes which included Mikel Arteta flying down the touchline in celebration.

