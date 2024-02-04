Video: Arteta channels his inner Klopp with full-time fist pumps after epic Arsenal win

Jurgen Klopp has always enjoyed a significant connection with Liverpool fans who love his fist pump celebrations at the end of matches, and Mikel Arteta appeared to take a leaf out of the German’s book after Arsenal’s brilliant win over the Reds on Sunday.

Not content with a Mourinho-esque touchline run after Leandro Trossard had put the seal on the match with Arsenal’s third, Arteta took advantage of the party atmosphere at the Emirates Stadium after the game.

In true Klopp fashion, he pumped his fists four times as the Gunners faithful cheered in unison.

