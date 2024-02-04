Video: Chelsea embarrassed as Cunha’s spot-kick success sees Wolves bag a fourth

Chelsea FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Matheus Cunha completed his hat-trick for Wolves at Chelsea on Sunday afternoon with a coolly taken penalty.

The West Londoners were already struggling to get back in the game before giving away the spot-kick which almost certainly handed all three points to the visitors.

A win would see the Midlanders leapfrog their rivals and heap more pressure on Mauricio Pochettino.

The Blues huffed and puffed but unlike their opponents didn’t take their chances, and that must be a worry.

