Video: Chelsea embarrassed as Cunha’s spot-kick success sees Wolves bag a fourth

Matheus Cunha completed his hat-trick for Wolves at Chelsea on Sunday afternoon with a coolly taken penalty.

The West Londoners were already struggling to get back in the game before giving away the spot-kick which almost certainly handed all three points to the visitors.

A win would see the Midlanders leapfrog their rivals and heap more pressure on Mauricio Pochettino.

The Blues huffed and puffed but unlike their opponents didn’t take their chances, and that must be a worry.

?GOAL | Chelsea 1-4 Wolves | Matheus Cunha (3)pic.twitter.com/XBYVZ71aDa — VAR Tático (@vartatico) February 4, 2024

MATHEUS CUNHA COMPLETES HIS HAT TRICK! It's turned into a woeful afternoon for Chelsea as they trail 4-1. ? pic.twitter.com/Tqw1A2AnJ4 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 4, 2024

Pictures from beIN Sports, NBC Sports Soccer and fuboTV