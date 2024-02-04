Video: Comedy of errors for Arsenal as Gabriel’s own goal draws Liverpool level

Despite not having a shot on target in the entire first-half, Liverpool drew level against a dominant Arsenal side on the stroke of half time as Gabriel got into a tangle and knocked the ball into his own net.

The Gunners had barely been troubled and the only surprise was that they hadn’t added to Bukayo Saka’s opener.

The equaliser owed much to Luis Diaz’s persistence, and his touch around the side of William Saliba prodded the ball onto Gabriel.

With no time to get out of the way, the defender could only divert it home and silence the crowd in the process.

"It's a MESS of a goal!" ? The Emirates is silenced, Liverpool are level ? pic.twitter.com/lu2kj2iY26 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 4, 2024

??| GOAL: OWN GOAL BY GABRIEL!! Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool pic.twitter.com/nU3Mxr6rm9 — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) February 4, 2024

Out of nothing, Liverpool are level! A bizarre own goal by Gabriel makes it 1-1 at halftime. ? pic.twitter.com/OnBP05ujak — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 4, 2024

