Things have gone from bad to worse for Chelsea, after a brilliant Wolves move ended in Matheus Cunha rifling home a third for the visitors.
Despite taking the lead through Cole Palmer, Mauricio Pochettino’s side continued to struggle against Wolves’ incessant pressing game.
The Midlands-based side were fortunate that their first two goals were as a result of huge deflections from covering defenders, though their third was expertly drilled home and puts Wolves in sight of a famous win.
??| GOAL: CUNHA WITH A BRACE!!
Chelsea 1-3 Wolves
WOLVES HAVE A THIRD.
Matheus Cunha smashes home to cap off an incisive attack! pic.twitter.com/YmecuiIinm
Matheus Cunha SCORES!!
? 1-3 Chelsea FC vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
WATCH EVERY GOAL ? https://t.co/2w98QqADfX#PL #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/Hzz8AsNqb0
Pictures from beIN Sports, NBC Sports Soccer and fuboTV
For god’s sake what’s pochetinho doing in Chelsea fc ?. He’s lazy and made the entire team to be lazy too.he doesn’t seem to have football tactics in his head and Chelsea fc is going nowhere even if they give him two 2-3 years., he can’t rebuild the team, he’s not the right person to take Chelsea fc back to glory days. Bohly should do something before it’s too late