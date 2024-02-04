Things have gone from bad to worse for Chelsea, after a brilliant Wolves move ended in Matheus Cunha rifling home a third for the visitors.

Despite taking the lead through Cole Palmer, Mauricio Pochettino’s side continued to struggle against Wolves’ incessant pressing game.

The Midlands-based side were fortunate that their first two goals were as a result of huge deflections from covering defenders, though their third was expertly drilled home and puts Wolves in sight of a famous win.

??| GOAL: CUNHA WITH A BRACE!! Chelsea 1-3 Wolves pic.twitter.com/ul8KTIoGTs — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) February 4, 2024

WOLVES HAVE A THIRD. Matheus Cunha smashes home to cap off an incisive attack! pic.twitter.com/YmecuiIinm — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 4, 2024

Pictures from beIN Sports, NBC Sports Soccer and fuboTV