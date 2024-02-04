Video: Disappointed Hong Kong fan decapitates Messi hoarding in fit of rage

The round of friendlies for Inter Miami over the past few days hasn’t really gone according to plan, with Lionel Messi unable to make an appearance because of injury.

A ‘last dance’ against Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia never took place because both legends of the game were unable to take part in what ended up being a one-sided victory for Al Nassr.

Inter Miami then moved onto Hong Kong, but once again Messi was absent.

That lead to boos from the crowd with some chanting “Refund” according to the Hong Kong Free Press, and one disgruntled fan even drop-kicked a hoarding, decapitating Messi’s image in the process.