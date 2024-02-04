Manchester United have a new star in the making.

Young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, who was promoted to the Red Devils’ first team at the end of last year, has enjoyed an incredible breakthrough.

Not only has the talented teenager displaced the likes of Scott McTominay, but he has also produced the goods when they’ve mattered most.

The Englishman’s latest heroics came against Wolves — scoring a 94th-minute winner during a mid-week 4-3 thriller at Molineux, Mainoo drew the praise of fans and pundits alike.

And now the latest person to praise him is his manager. Erik Ten Hag, who spoke to reporters ahead of today’s game against West Ham at Old Trafford, gave a glowing review and appeared to set the 18-year-old a challenge to continue his fine form.

“Really impressive,” he said.

“[…] Can he keep going? Can he continue this progress and now also in a short slot between the two games, can he take another good performance?”