Rasmus Hojlund has gifted Manchester United an early lead on his birthday against West Ham.

The two sides, who are facing off at Old Trafford in the Premier League, are putting on a good contest during the first 25 minutes.

Despite the Hammers having their chances, including an attractive-looking free-kick taken, and missed by James Ward-Prowse, it has been the home team who have drawn first blood.

Striker Hojlund, who turned 21 today, weaved his way through the Hammers’ defence before unleashing a devasting strike that left goalkeeper Alphonse Areola with no chance.

Rasmus Højlund scores on his birthday! ?? pic.twitter.com/AEWXd3OD8l — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 4, 2024

Pictures from Canal+