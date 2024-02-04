Video: Roy Keane’s title prediction will have Arsenal and Liverpool fans intrigued

Arsenal’s deserved 3-1 win over Liverpool in Sunday afternoon’s big game has put the Gunners right back into the title chase.

Just two points now separate those teams at the top of the Premier League, with Man City to play against Brentford on Monday knowing that three points from that game would put them right in amongst it too.

Indeed, were Pep Guardiola’s side to win, they would leapfrog Arsenal into second place and know that another victory from their game in hand over Jurgen Klopp’s swashbucklers would put them top by a point.

Speaking on Sky Sports after Sunday’s match, Roy Keane said that he couldn’t see past City for yet another title this season.

Pictures from Sky Sports

