“We just weren’t clinical” – David Moyes unhappy with West Ham’s profligacy in front of goal

Sunday afternoon saw West Ham travel to Old Trafford and play one of their manager, David Moyes’ old teams in Man United.

The Red Devils had built up a head of steam before Sunday’s Premier League encounter, having not lost in four in all competitions.

Erik ten Hag will likely point to key players returning from injury as being one of the reasons why there’s been a recent upturn in form, however, some of United’s star men are also getting back into the groove at just the right time too.

For example, Rasmus Hojlund, who was on target in United’s 3-0 win over the Hammers, had scored in his previous three matches, per WhoScored, but had only one in the 10 games in all competitions before that.

Moyes’ front men were the total opposite to Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho’s pinpoint accuracy on the day.

Indeed, in his post-match press conference, the Scot bemoaned his side’s profligacy in front of goal.

“I thought we played better today, and we got some chances, but we just weren’t clinical when we got the moments,” he said to gathered media including representatives of CaughtOffside.

“[…] We have to try and get back into the form we were in prior to the start of the new year. We played really well in December and won some really big games, and now we have to do it again.”

The loss to the Red Devils also saw the Hammers leapfrogged by their opponents and the win surely gives ten Hag and his side the impetus to push on in the final stages of the 2023/24 season.