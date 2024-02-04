West Ham eyeing up a move for 19-year-old Premier League winger

West Ham United are reportedly keen on the Burnley winger Wilson Odobert.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, the Hammers are keen on signing the 19-year-old winger at the end of the season.

Odobert has done quite well for Burnley this season and he could develop into a quality Premier League winger with the right guidance.

West Ham could certainly use more quality in the wide areas and Odobert would be a solid long-term investment for them.

The Hammers sanctioned the departures of Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma during the January transfer window. It is evident that they need more depth in the attack.

It will be interesting to see if they can secure an agreement with the Clarets in the summer. Burnley are currently fighting the relegation battle and they could easily find themselves in the Championship at the end of the season.

That could help West Ham convince the 19-year-old to join them in the top flight next season.

