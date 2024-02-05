Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu is closing in on a contract renewal with the club.

According to a report from Evening Standard, the Japanese international will now sign a new deal with the club. His current contract expires in the summer of 2025 and the two parties are close to finalising an extension.

Arsenal have reportedly been in talks with the defender since November and they will be delighted to have made a breakthrough. The 25-year-old is an important first-team player and he has been in impressive form this season.

The Japanese international has been linked with the move to the Bundesliga recently with Bayern Munich keen on securing his services. Tomiyasu is capable of operating as a central defender as well as a full-back. His versatility makes him an asset for the club during rotation and injuries.

Manager Mikel Arteta has always been very appreciative of his qualities and the renewal seemed like a matter of time.

Arsenal have put together an impressive squad and they will be hoping to win major trophies in the coming seasons. Holding on to players like Tomiyasu should prove to be a wise decision. The 25-year-old utility man will certainly play a key role in their quest for glory in the near future.

Arsenal are currently pushing for the league title and they are second in the table. It will be interesting to see if Tomiyasu can return from Asian Cup and help them go all the way this season.