27-year-old hints at a future away from Leeds United

Leeds United Winger Jack Harrison is currently on loan at Premier League club Everton.

The 27-year-old has done reasonably well for the Toffees this season and the versatile attacker has revealed that he is enjoying his time at the Premier League club.

“It’s been great so far. I’ve played in different positions and a different style as well. “The group has welcomed me in fantastically and I couldn’t have asked for any more, with them and the coaching staff and performance team as well behind the scenes who helped me come back from injury and put me in a good spot physically on the pitch. It’s been great to be part of and I’m really happy.”

His comments will certainly fuel further speculations surrounding his long-term future at Leeds.

The 27-year-old might be keen on staying in the Premier League, instead of returning to Leeds at the end of the season.

The Whites are currently fighting for promotion back to the Premier League and it remains to be seen whether they can finish the season strongly.

Harrison returning to Leeds seems quite unlikely, regardless of whether they are playing in the Premier League or the Championship next season. It will be interesting to see if the 27-year-old joins Everton permanently in the summer.