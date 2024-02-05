Arsenal are already considering their summer transfer market options and may spend a huge amount of money to recruit Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

When it comes to potential new strikers, Osimhen is among the names Arsenal are considering. In January, Osimhen’s name was again suggested, although it was thought that Ivan Toney was at the top of the list.

Chelsea, who are eager to sign a world class striker of their own, are also interested in the Nigerian sensation.

The Mirror claims that Arsenal could attempt to move more seriously to try to lure Osimhen to England.

The source claims that Arsenal have been after Osimhen for a while and are eager to get him into the Premier League.

According to the report, the Gunners have maintained interest and have already met with the representatives of the Napoli striker.

The former Lille striker is attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in the world. After winning the league with Napoli last season, his stocks have sky rocketed and he has become one of the hottest properties in world football.

In 13 Serie A matches this season, Osimhen has scored 7 goals and provided two assists.

Arsenal would have to match Osimhen’s new release clause, which would be worth more than £100 million. With that amount, Napoli, who spent over £69 million to acquire the Lille striker in the summer of 2020, would earn a massive profit.

The Gunners are keen to add goals to their team and sign a striker. They have been linked with a number of attacking options including Brenford’s Ivan Toney, Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke and Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic.