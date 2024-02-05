Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The talented young academy graduate is highly rated in England and he has a big future ahead of him.

However, finance expert Kieran Maguire has now tipped the player to leave at the end of the season so that Aston Villa can balance their books.

The Premier League side will have to comply with the financial fair play regulations and therefore they will need to raise funds through sales before they can bring in additions.

It will be interesting to see if the West Midlands club are prepared to cash in on Ramsey at the end of the season. The Aston Villa Academy graduate has the potential to play for the big clubs and there is unlikely to be any shortage of clubs wanting to sign him.

The midfielder can operate in the wide areas as well as an attacking midfielder. He will add creativity and drive to the midfield and he could be a solid acquisition for most Premier League clubs.

The Aston Villa Academy graduate will probably look to make his mark in the Premier League with the West Midlands club, but it remains to be seen where he ends up. He is highly rated at the Premier League club, and Ramsey is likely to cost a premium.