Aston Villa midfielder wanted by Serie A trio

Aston Villa FC
Posted by

Aston Villa are reportedly preparing to send Nicolo Zaniolo back to his parent club at the end of the season.

Unlikely to sign the Italian midfielder permanently following his loan move from Galatasaray, Villa boss Unai Emery, according to a recent report from Tuttomercato Web, is preparing to sanction the midfielder’s departure.

And although Zaniolo, 24, is likely to end up back in Turkey at the end of the season, it seems his long-term future is far from decided.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool & Arsenal transfers have been explored by superstar’s entourage due to Real Madrid issue
Mauricio Pochettino to employ key tactical change to save Chelsea’s season
Shearer suggests Newcastle players should be worried about 21-year-old teammate

It has been reported that at least three Serie A clubs are keen to offer the midfielder a permanent move — AC Milan, Fiorentina and Napoli have all been credited with adding the 24-year-old to their shortlists.

Although Villa have used the playmaker quite frequently throughout the season, there is a general feeling that Emery will opt against a permanent deal and instead look to shake his squad options up ahead of next season.

Lucas Digne is also heavily linked with a departure. This season, according to Fichajes, is expected to be the 30-year-old full-back’s last in the Midlands, and if these latest reports are anything to go by, the Frenchman could be followed out the Villa exit door by Zaniolo.

More Stories Nicolo Zaniolo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.