Barcelona break silence on rumours Jurgen Klopp could replace Xavi

Jurgen Klopp will leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

The German dropped the bombshell last month and confirmed in a lengthy statement that he will depart the club once the current campaign comes to an end.

Set to end his eight-year-long spell with Liverpool, although the 56-year-old appeared adamant he would not be returning to management for some time, there have been rumours he could replace Xavi in the Barcelona dugout.

Confirming he will be leaving his position at Barcelona just days after Klopp’s announcement, this season will also be Xavi’s last at the Nou Camp.

And doing little to fan the flames of speculation, Barcelona director Deco, while discussing the possibility of Klopp taking over from the 2010 World Cup winner, refused to rule the German out of contention.

“Klopp is a top coach, but I don’t think this is the moment to speak about it,” Deco told La Vanguardia, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

“We have many options; the future head coach will be discussed later.”

Clearly keeping his options open, and his cards close to their chest, fans, from both Barcelona and Liverpool, will be wondering why Deco chose not to give a more definitive answer.

Regardless of whether or not Barcelona view Klopp as the heir to Xavi’s thrown, with the world-class German very much his own man, Liverpool fans will know whatever he does next will only be on his own terms.